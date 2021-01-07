PA reports 9,698 new cases of COVID-19; 265 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 9,698 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 693,087.

The department is also reporting 265 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 17,179 deaths.

There are 5,613 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,120 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 55,864 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,313 cases among employees, for a total of 66,177. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 9,311 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 20,148 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 6 — 1577,229 doses of the vaccine have been administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,337,716 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.