PA reports record high 11,763 new cases of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a record high single day increase of cases with 11,763 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 398,600.

This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases to date.

The department also reported 169 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 11,113 deaths.

There are 5,071 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 27 and December 3 is 394,200 with 50,583 positive cases. There were 72,199 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 3. This is the highest number of test results reported to date.

There are 20,062 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 2,893,321 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.