PA reports record high 12,884 new cases of COVID-19; 5,230 people hospitalized, 1,065 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. December 5 that there were 12,884 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 411,484.

This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases to date, according to the department.

The department also reported 149 new deaths, bringing the statewide total since March to 11,262 deaths.

There are 5,230 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 27 – December 3 stood at 14.4%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 27 and December 3 is 405,631 with 59,817 positive cases. There were 70,469 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., December 4.

There are 22,150 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 642 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 2,911,640 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.