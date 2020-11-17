PA reports record high 5,900 COVID-19 cases; 2,575 people are hospitalized, 558 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m., November 17th that there were 5,900 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 275,513.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases to date.

The department also reported 30 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,355 deaths.

There are 2,575 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 558 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 10 and November 16 is 366,744 with 35,317 positive cases. There were 42,584 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 16.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 9,305 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,055 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,184 cases among employees, for a total of 36,239. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 6,086 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 13,602 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.



To date, 2,588,467 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.