PA reports record high 6,339 new cases of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 18th that there were 6,339 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 281,852.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases to date.

The department also reported 110 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,465 deaths.

There are 2,737 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,600 since the end of September.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 11 and November 17 is 380,667 with 36,856 positive cases. There were 56,111 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 17.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 9,897 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 30,357 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,232 cases among employees, for a total of 36,589. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 6,157 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. To date, 13,695 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

As of today, 2,608,986 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.