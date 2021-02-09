PA reports three-day total of 11,309 new cases of COVID-19; more than 1.3 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,088 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 2,504 new cases reported Monday, February 8 and 4,717 new cases reported Sunday, February 7 for a three-day total of 11,309 new positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 876,913. (Case counts for Monday are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. Case counts for Tuesday include cases as a result of catch-up reporting because of lengthy server downtime.)

The department also reported 71 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 4 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, and 149 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 8. This brings the statewide total to 22,620 deaths.

There are 2,881 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 565 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September. Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

Through Feb. 8 — 1,352,248 doses of the vaccine have been administered to 1,049,609 people. 1,049,609, or 74 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine, and 302,639, or 30 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.

To date, 3,717,669 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.