PA reports two-day total of 10,068 new cases of COVID-19; 4,614 people hospitalized, 945 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. January 18 that there were 4,045 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 6,023 new cases reported Sunday, January 17, for a two-day total of 10,068 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 771,845.

The departing also reported as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 16 that there were 122 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 17 that there were 80 new deaths reported, for a total of 19,390 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 4,614 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 945 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 8 – January 14 stood at 12.7%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 59,780 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,184 cases among employees, for a total of 70,964. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 10,022 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Approximately 21,780 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 17 — 457,347 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 329,767 people that have received one dose (partially covered), and 63,790 people that have received two doses (fully covered). A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,481,716 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

