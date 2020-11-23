PA reports two-day total of 11,837 new cases of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 23 that there were 4,762 new cases, in addition to 7,075 new cases reported Sunday, November 22, for a two-day total of 11,837 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 314,401.

The department also reported 41 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, November 21, and 28 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 22, for a total of 9,870 deaths.

There are 3,379 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 775 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,100 since the end of September.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of November 13 – November 19 stood at 11.1%.

There are 12,731 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 643 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

To date, 2,705,170 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.