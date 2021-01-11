PA reports two-day total of 12,844 new cases of COVID-19; 5,201 people hospitalized; 1,062 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting that as of 12:00 a.m., January 11 that there were 5,338 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 7,506 new cases reported Sunday, January 10 for a two-day total of 12,844 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 726,154.

The department also reported 103 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 9, and 83 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 10. This brings the statewide total to 17,853 deaths.

According to the department, case counts today are low as a result of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.

There are 5,201 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,062 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,100 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 1 – January 7 stood at 14.4%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 57,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,567 cases among employees, for a total of 67,943. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 9,383 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 20,610 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Jan. 10 — 285,671 doses of the vaccine have been administered. (This does not include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.) A spreadsheet of facilities that have received the vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,392,246 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.