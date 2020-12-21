PA reports two-day total of 15,100 new cases of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting that as of 12 a.m. December 21 that there were 7,887 new cases, in addition to 7,213 new cases reported Sunday, December 20, for a two-day total of 15,100 new positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 563,589.

The department also reported that as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 19 there were 99 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, December 20 there were 57 new deaths reported, for a total of 13,981 deaths.

There are 6,074 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,230 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11 – December 17 stood at 15.8%.

To date, 3,160,075 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.