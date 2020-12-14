PA reports two-day total of 18,646 new cases of COVID-19

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. December 14, that there were 7,962 new cases, in addition to 10,684 new cases reported Sunday, December 13 for a two-day total of 18,646 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 499,764.

The department also reported as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 12 that there were 201 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, December 13 that there were 129 new deaths reported, for a total of 12,565 deaths statewide.

There are 5,970 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,227 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,900 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

To date, 3,060,689 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.