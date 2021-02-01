PA reports two-day total of 6,839 new cases of COVID-19; more than 1 million vaccinations to date

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,854 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 3,985 new cases reported Sunday, January 31 for a two-day total of 6,839. This brings the statewide total to 846,078.

The department is also reporting 59 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 30, and 26 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 31, for a statewide total of 21,687 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,370 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 695 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,500 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 22 – January 28 stood at 9.3%.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 31 — 1,008,025 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 615,085 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 196,470 people who have received two doses (fully covered). (1,008,025 doses have been administered to 811,555 people.) A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,646,648 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.