PA reports two-day total of 7,910 new cases of COVID-19; 3,910 people hospitalized, 790 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,976 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 3,934 new cases reported Sunday, January 24 for a two-day total of 7,910. This brings the statewide total to 807,867.

The department also reported 83 new deaths, along with 55 new deaths as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 24, for a statewide total of 20,664 deaths.

There are 3,910 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 790 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 stood at 10.5%.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 61,629 resident cases of COVID-19, and 11,593 cases among employees, for a total of 73,222. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 10,230 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Approximately 22,219 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 24 — 680,219 doses of the vaccine have been administered. There are 451,467 people who have received one dose (partially covered), and 114,376 people who have received two doses (fully covered). A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,569440 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.