PA reports two-day total of 8,992 new cases of COVID-19; 5,529 people hospitalized, 1,149 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting as of 12:00 a.m., January 4 that there were 3,226 new positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 4,579 new cases reported Sunday, January 3 for a two-day total of 8,992 new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 665,097 cases.

The department is also reporting as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, January 2 that there were 56 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, January 3, that there were 66 new deaths reported. This brings the statewide total to 16,361 deaths.

According to the department, the case counts today are low due to technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system on Sunday or Monday as the death data comes from a different server.

There are 5,529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,149 people are in the ICU with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Through Jan. 3, 135,044 doses of the vaccine have been administered. A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

To date, 3,301,186 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.