PA Representatives release joint statement on the governor’s announcement to withhold state funding from businesses in Red Phase counties disobeying state orders

In a joint statement, Representatives Mike Kelly, Glenn Thompson, John Joyce, Fred Keller, Daniel Meuser, Scott Perry, Guy Lorin Reschenthaler and Lloyd Smucker responded to Governor Wolf’s announcement to withhold state funding from businesses in Red Phase counties that are disobeying state orders.

They released the following statement today:

“In a statement issued on Monday, Pennsylvania’s Governor Tom Wolf insulted residents across the Commonwealth by threatening to withhold millions of federal dollars from counties that challenge his arbitrary color coding system for reopening the state. We remind the Governor these funds were appropriated by Congress for all of Pennsylvania’s counties, not just those who will bend to his will.



Contrary to the Governor’s assertion that individuals who choose to open their stores are surrendering to Coronavirus, these brave individuals are standing strong in an effort to financially weather this storm—to keep delivering paychecks to their employees, to put food on the table, and to provide services to their communities. To suggest otherwise is a slap in the face to the millions of Pennsylvanians who are simply trying to make ends meet.



The Governor’s rhetoric is irresponsible and continues to put miles of distance between Pennsylvania and a solution. He needs a reality check and more sensitivity to the hardships that families across the Commonwealth are experiencing as a result of his continued shutdown. Enough is enough.”