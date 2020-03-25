PA rest areas reopened

PennDOT is rethinking the decision that closed 23 rest areas on Commonwealth interstates.

The state will now reopen all of the indoor facilities, including the ones that were closed and others that were equipped with portable restrooms.

PennDOT’s secretary says that travel is still being discouraged, but they are reopening facilities because some travel is necessary.

Additional cleaning and sanitizing services are also being put in place.

A complete list of open locations can be found below: