PA sees another record increase in COVID-19 cases with 5,531 new positive cases reported; 30 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 13th that there were 5,531 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in PA, bringing the statewide total to 254,387.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases to date.

The department also reported 30 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,224 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 6 and November 12 is 332,640 with 28,290 positive cases. There were 54,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 12. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 7,612 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,196 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 448 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,028 cases among employees, for a total of 35,018. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 6,052 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 13,315 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

To date, 2,523,984 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.