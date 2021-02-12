Pa. slowly getting more vaccines from federal govt., but demand outweighs supplies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The federal government has been increasing vaccine allocations and this week, 175,175 doses for first shots are being sent to providers. That’s up from 166,375 last week.

In addition to that allocation, starting Feb. 11 the federal government will start to ship about 40,000 doses directly to Rite Aid and TopCo pharmacies.

The Pa. Department of Health says there are currently not enough vaccines to create a central registration portal or mass vaccination sites for the Commonwealth.

From the state’s perspective, more doses won’t necessarily be diverted to mass vaccination sites like the one Lancaster County just approved.

“We’re limited in the number of vaccine, so if a number of providers can pool their resources and pool their allotment of vaccine, they can make that work and that’s what it sounds like exactly in Lancaster,” said Barry Ciccocioppo, COVID press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Health Department says providers are requesting 705,000 doses, nowhere near what the federal government is allocating.