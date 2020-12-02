PA students will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health has announced it will not require anyone to take a COVID-19 vaccine, including public school students.

During a press briefing, Dr. Rachel Levine said “We have no plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine required for anyone, including school children.”

She also added… “There really have not been adequate studies done to date with the vaccines on children under 18 years of age.”

We spoke with General McLane School District Superintendent Richard Scaletta. He says he would like to see staff at the school vaccinated as soon as possible.

“All our people are on the frontline, not as much so as healthcare providers, but I think they should be early on because of the number of people they come into contact with,” said Richard Scaletta, superintendent, General McLane School District.