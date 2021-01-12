PA to begin vaccinating essential workers soon as nursing home residents continue to receive vaccine

The state Health Secretary announced Pennsylvania will soon begin vaccinating the next group of the population….essential workers.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says the state remains focused on giving the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of long-term care facilities.

However, some of these local facilities have yet to receive the vaccine or a date as to when to expect them.

West Lake Woods has yet to receive the first dose.

“We should at least be scheduled for a vaccine by now, if not actually receiving them. Not only do we not have dates, they don’t even tell us when they’re thinking about it,” said Timothy Coughlin, West Lake Woods.

The co-owner of West Lake Woods says there has been no word from the state about when they can expect to be scheduled.