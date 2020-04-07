Partial agreement finalized to help concerned Wabtec workers on company’s face mask policy

A partial agreement was finalized on Friday that could help Wabtec workers who have concerns with the company’s face mask policy.

The company currently requires masks for employees who work within six feet of each other, but those who work further apart aren’t required to wear masks.

The agreement would allow workers with concerns to petition the company for relief that could let them stay home or make other arrangements.

U.E. 506 President Scott Slawson said the agreement could be particularly helpful to those workers who have trouble breathing or are immune suppressed.

Slawson said both sides are working to make the plant as safe as possible.