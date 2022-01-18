Passengers and health experts share thoughts on drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Crawford County Fairgrounds

Walk-in testing sites are becoming more popular these days, so much so that even more drive thru sites are being requested.

Cars lined up at Crawford County Fairgrounds for free drive-thru testing and passengers shared their thoughts on having this as an option.

Here is more information on the testing and the opinion on drive-thru testing from the passengers.

Drive-thru testing is considered convenient for those who cannot receive a walk-in test due to healthcare professionals being bombarded.

We spoke with passengers to hear their thoughts and what health experts recommend once a positive test is received.

Crawford County Fairgrounds filled with cars that were filled with passengers waiting to receive their free COVID-19 tests at the drive-thru site.

Drive-thru testing has become more of a convenient option for those who are not able to receive a walk-in test with the current high demand for testing leading to more positive cases.

Patients consider the option to be beneficial as do healthcare professionals during such troubling times.

“I think it’s really great that they’re doing it because the urgent care around here are just so bombarded with doing nothing but testing and the ER is so overrun that it’s great for people to be able to get a test without having to go through those facilities,” said Tracey Baker, Receiving COVID Test.

“I was a paramedic for 15 years so I have lots of friends that are in the healthcare facilities and stuff like this, and this is taking a huge amount of all these people would be stacked up in the urgent cares and the E.R.’s and they just don’t need that right now,” said David Duke, Receiving COVID Test.

Healthcare professionals are seeing more positive tests from gatherings over the last few weeks.

Once a positive COVID test is received, a common question that is asked by many is “now what?”

“There’s some things that are standard. I would say don’t forget your vitamins right now and then the treatment of COVID itself is really going to be based on the symptoms you’re experiencing,” said Aichatou Monoyaho, Registered Nurse.

Even with the bad weather, those involved with testing still find it to be important.

“Absolutely. People are still coming despite this weather. It’s snowing. The roads are terrible but they’re here because they do need to get tested right now everyone is sick,” said Monoyaho.

Health professionals on site of the testing find drive-thru testing to be more efficient and they are able to work faster.