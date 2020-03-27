Patient reporting symptoms of COVID-19 at St. Vincent Hospital ER

Within the hour, an ambulance with a patient reporting symptoms of COVID-19 pulled up to Saint Vincent Hospital’s emergency room.

Samiar Nefzi reports live from Saint Vincent Hospital.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper continues to push for social distancing, adding yesterday there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County. However, she added we are still not out of the clear.

Dahlkemper’s announcement comes one day after a woman in that group talked exclusively to us about her experience.

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper discussed the county’s decision to quarantine that group of young adults, with one ultimately testing positive for COVID-19.

Dahlkemper said the county originally suggested the group quarantine at an area motel, but they declined.

The group of about 10 did however reach an agreement with the county. Details are limited on the case.

Dahlkemper said the county is prepared to house more individuals if they cannot properly quarantine themselves.

She did confirm that more than one of the individuals tested positive for COVID-19, but would not disclose which cases they were related to.

The group has just under two weeks left in the quarantine process, however if someone becomes symptomatic and tests positive, it will all start over again.

Currently the Stay at Home order is in effect until April 6th.

