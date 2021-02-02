Paycheck Protection Program has available funds for businesses in need of assistance

For businesses looking for assistance, the Paycheck Protection Program still has funds available.

According to the franchise owner of Lendio, in order to qualify you must have under 500 employees, been in business as of February 15, 2020 and be able to show some kind of payroll for 2019 or 2020.

If you own a business and got funding through the first round, you are still eligible this time around.

“They authorized this time almost $285 billion for that program and as we understand now at the end of the month about $75 billion had been approved, so there’s still considerable funds available,” said John Fee, franchise owner, Lendio.

The deadline the federal government put on these funds is March 31.