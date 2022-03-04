UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University is adjusting its indoor mask policy for common spaces based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Masks will not be required in indoor common spaces in counties designated by the CDC as a “low” or “medium” level. This will start on March 7.

At this time, this applies to all Penn State campuses except for the College of Medicine and Schuylkill campus. You can see what level your county is at in the dropdown below:

The masking requirement will still be in place in classrooms, labs, and other academic and creative spaces, according to a statement from the university. Penn State said this will remain in effect regardless of CDC level destination.



“Additionally, masks will continue to be required where mandated by law, regulation or rule — including under guidance particular to individual workplaces or health care settings, COVID-19 testing centers and public transportation,” Penn State said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,219 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, adding that 76.6% of residents age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.