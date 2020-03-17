Penn State announces prorated reimbursements for housing, meal plans

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State officials announced plans to issue prorated reimbursements for housing and meal plans in the near future for those financially strained by the Coronavirus and classes being cancelled for two weeks.

They say they haven’t finalized exactly how the reimbursements will work, but they are working on ironing out all the details soon.

Penn State officials report that prorating for student refunds may differ slightly depending on circumstance and may take various forms (i.e., fall 2020 credit).

You can read the full release from Penn State below.