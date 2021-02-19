Penn State Behrend requiring COVID-19 tests for all students returning to campus

Before students return to Penn State Behrend this week for in-person learning they must receive a rapid covid test at one of the large scale testing clinics.

Behrend’s campus staff are administering about 100 rapid tests an hour throughout the week. They are testing about 2,000 students over the course of three days to ensure the safety of students.

The Senior Director of Administration at Penn State Behrend Ken Miller says even when students test negative this does not mean they can abandon CDC guidelines.

“When you test for covid you’re covid free at the time you take the test. That doesn’t mean that you should not stay socially distanced, should not wear a mask. You still need to maintain those things…but it gives folks the confidence that the environment they are returning to has as little covid as possible,” said Ken Miller, Penn State Behrend.

Miller added that students have been cooperative. Out of 800 students tested Wednesday, only five tested positive.