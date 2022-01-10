Penn State Behrend students return to campus for spring semester

While COVID-19 cases are on the rise, one local university began their spring semester in-person on January 10th.

Penn State Behrend students are back in the classroom despite other local universities pushing back their start dates for the spring semester.

Behrend is following University Park’s COVID regulations including masking, testing, and quarantine time.

For one senior at Behrend who is starting his final semester, in-person classes will help him stay on course.

“I am so happy to be back in person just to be able to interact with people instead of being on a computer screen all day. It definitely makes me feel a lot better and just increases the morale of being at school,” said Luke Maurer, Behrend Student.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Gannon University and Mercyhurst University will begin their spring semester on Monday January 17th.