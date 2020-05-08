Penn State Behrend to hold virtual commencement for graduates

Tomorrow, nearly 700 Penn State Behrend students will virtually walk across the stage and pick up their diploma.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school could not have a normal graduation. So, they are part of a university wide virtual live stream for their 2020 spring commencement.

While the school could not hold a normal graduation, they still wanted to honor their graduates. There will also be a separate website for Behrend grads, which will feature videos for each of them.

“There was a tremendous amount of planning, so its university wide. We have got 20 campuses in the like, so there was a tremendous amount. There is a firm that we hired that specializes in putting together the program or the online presence,” said Ralph Ford, Chancellor and Dean, Penn State Behrend.

The virtual commencement will take place tomorrow at 2 p.m. The dean says they are actively planning for the school’s return this fall.