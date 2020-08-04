Penn State releases their COVID-19 testing plan for the fall semester

Penn State released their COVID-19 testing plan for the fall semester.

All students will be asked to self-quarantine one week before the start of school.

In addition, one percent of faculty and staff will be tested at random on a daily basis once the fall semester begins.

All residential students who test positive will have access to quarantine housing and the academic support to continue their school work remotely.

Contract tracing will be centralized at University Park, but several Behrend staff members have also been trained in contact tracing.