Penn State suspends over 100 students for not complying with COVID-19 testing

These students will not be allowed to attend class, stay on university property or attend football games.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 100 students at Penn State’s University Park campus have been placed on interim suspension for not complying with required weekly COVID-19 testing, according to a statement released by the university.

There are 117 students at University Park who have been placed on suspension to date. These students reportedly missed at least three weeks of testing and have been notified by Penn State that they are out of compliance with university health and safety policies.

Students on interim suspension are not allowed on university property and are not allowed to participate in class (both in-person and remote). Any students living on-campus that are suspended will be temporarily removed from their residence hall assignment. These students are also prohibited from attending any Penn State-sponsored event, program or activity. This includes football games.

Students who have not shared a full vaccination status against COVID-19 are required to undergo weekly testing and receive weekly emails, according to Penn State.

“Last week, to keep as many students as possible from being placed on interim suspension, University staff called every student who had three missed tests at their phone number on record to assist with any issues the students might be experiencing,” the university said in a statement. “These efforts brought several hundred students into compliance.”

Any students who missed at least two weeks of testing have also been placed on a registration hold, which will prohibit them from being able to register for courses for next semester.

Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said it is important that both students and employees comply with the testing requirement.

“The last thing we want is to suspend them,” Sims said. “I’m sorry these students did not follow our repeated admonitions and warnings, and I hope they will make the correction necessary. Others should not repeat their mistake, and everyone who can be should be vaccinated and should upload their data to us as soon as possible.”