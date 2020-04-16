Penn State to hold Virtual Summer Games in place of 2020 Summer Games

Penn State University (PSU) and Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) announced in a news release today that they will hold Virtual Summer Games in place of the 2020 Summer Games.

The 2020 Summer Games were scheduled to take place from Thursday, June 11 to Saturday, June 13 in State College, PA, but are now cancelled because of COVID-19.

PSU also reports the 10th annual “Be a Fan” Torch Run that precedes Summer Games is cancelled this year.

SOPA is working with PSU, the Summer Games volunteer committee, Law Enforcement Torch Run leaders, and sponsors to plan a Virtual Summer Games that will take place around the same time as the Summer Games would have.

They said in the release they will share more details in the near future.

“While it is heartbreaking to announce this decision to cancel the Torch Run and Summer Games,” said Matthew Aaron, SOPA’s President and CEO, “our hope is to capture the spirit of our athletes and volunteers via the Virtual Summer Games. The athletes of Special Olympics Pennsylvania and our coaches, families, Law Enforcement Torch Run partners, sponsors, and volunteers are an amazing and resilient group. We will come through this crisis stronger and more unified than ever!”

This year would have marked the 33rd consecutive year that Penn State University hosted Summer Games.

“Penn State University and our entire community always look forward to hosting the amazing Special Olympics athletes and their coaches, volunteers and guests each June. We will miss them and their families this year. But, we all look forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back to campus again.” said Eric Barron, President of Penn State University.