Penncrest and Conneaut School Districts to switch over to hybrid learning

Over in Crawford Central, Penncrest and Conneaut School Districts are all switching over to a hybrid learning schedule starting on Monday.

Cases of COVID-19 are growing over in Crawford County.

The shift to hybrid learning will reduce the number of students in the school buildings at anyone time.

This will also allow for better social distancing.

School officials said that the transmission within schools has been negligible, but increased student and staff absenteeism has helped motivate the change.

Hybrid learning will continue until January 11th. Fall and Winter sports will continue as scheduled.