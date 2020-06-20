PennDOT driver’s skills test appointment scheduling now open

Starting on June 20th, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding customers that are in need of appointments for skills tests, including motorcycle skills tests, may now schedule online by visiting the departments website or by calling the PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services Call Center at 717-412-5300.

PennDOT has now modified the skills test in order to mitigate the potential exposure of PennDOT staff and customers while maintaining the integrity of the testing process.

The following enhanced safety measures for non-commercial skills tests will continue and the following safety protocols will now be in place:

PennDOT staff will remain outside the vehicle during the entire skills test. The test taker and accompanying driver will remain in the vehicle.

In yellow phase counties, examiner will conduct basic health pre-screening of applicant. If applicant is displaying any COVID-19 symptoms, test will not be administered. There will be no pre-screening for customers in green counties.

All customers and accompanying drivers must wear appropriate face masks during testing.

Examiners will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection during the exam.

Examiners will utilize iPads during the administration of testing, which will be routinely disinfected using wipes or spray sanitizer.

PennDOT-Authorized Third Party Testers are also available for non-commercial testing. For a list of PennDOT Authorized Third Party Vendors visit PennDOT’s website.

Anyone visiting PennDOT may continue to complete the various transactions and have access to multiple resources on their website.

The driver and vehicle online services are now available 24 hours a day for seven days a week. These online services include driver’s license, photo ID, vehicle registration renewals, driver history services, changes of address, driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters, ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; and driver license and photo ID duplicates. There are no additional fees for using online services.

More COVID-19 information is available at www.health.pa.gov.

For more information, visit www.dmv.pa.gov or www.PennDOT.gov.