The Department of Transportation is advising drivers not to worry if your license has expired during the stay at home order.

Any drivers licenses or ID’s that have expired from March 16th to May 31st will be valid through June 30th.

PennDot also explained that they are unable to administer permit tests at this time and anyone looking to reschedule their drivers test could also do so online.

The federal real ID enforcement deadline has also been pushed back to October 1st, 2021.