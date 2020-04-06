PennDOT reopens five more rest areas across PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced it is reopening indoor facilities at five more rest areas across Pennsylvania.

The following four locations will reopen Monday, April 6:

Interstate 79 eastbound in Washington County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 1

Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, .5 miles south of the New York state line

Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, .5 miles west of the New York state line

The following location will reopen Tuesday, April 7:

U.S. 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line

The following locations have been previously reopened:

Interstate 79 northbound in Allegheny County, 8 miles north of Exit 45;

Interstate 79 northbound in Crawford County, 8 miles north of Exit 154;

Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, 3 miles south of Exit 166;

Interstate 79 northbound in Greene County, 5 miles north of Exit 1;

Interstate 79 northbound in Lawrence County, 3.5 miles north of Exit 105;

Interstate 79 southbound in Lawrence County, 3.5 miles south of Exit 113

Interstate 79 northbound in Mercer County, 5 miles south of Exit 141;

Interstate 79 southbound in Mercer County, 6 miles north of Exit 130;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County, 13 miles east of Exit 133;

Interstate 80 westbound in Centre County, .5 miles west of Exit 147;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Jefferson County, 1 mile east of Exit 86;

Interstate 80 westbound in Jefferson County, 10 miles west of Exit 97;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Luzerne County, 8.5 miles east of Exit 262;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Monroe County, 1 mile east of I-80/I-380;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Montour County, 4.5 miles east of Exit 215;

Interstate 80 westbound in Montour County, 4.5 miles west of Exit 224;

Interstate 80 eastbound in Venango County, .5 miles east of Exit 29;

Interstate 80 westbound in Venango County, 4 miles west of Exit 35;

Interstate 81 northbound in Cumberland County, .5 miles north of Exit 37

Interstate 81 southbound in Cumberland County, 5.5 miles south of Exit 44

Interstate 81 northbound in Lackawanna County, .5 miles north of Exit 202

Interstate 81 northbound in Luzerne County, 1.5 miles north of Exit 155

Interstate 81 southbound in Luzerne County, 1.5 miles south of Exit 159

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, 4 miles south of Exit 211

Interstate 83 northbound in York County, 2.5 miles north of the Maryland state line

Interstate 84 eastbound in Pike County, 6 miles east of Exit 20

Interstate 84 westbound in Pike County, 1 mile west of Exit 26

Interstate 90 eastbound in Erie County, 3 miles east of the Ohio state line.