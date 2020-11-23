Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announce new ruling for state parks in Pennsylvania

Changes are underway following a new ruling when it comes to state parks in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced today that any out of state visitors making their way to a park must have a negative COVID-19 test or have quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.

According to the state, 20 to 25% of state park visitors come from out of state.

The state said that they believe that there will be a high compliance on this order so they will not be stopping people for proof of a test or quarantine.

“If there is an enforcement issue that leads the rangers to have a conversation with someone, then they would be asking those questions if they had a negative test or if they have quarantined. If they haven’t then they would be advised of the requirements of the order,” said John Norbeck, Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forestry.

These changes are in place until January 15th of 2021.