Pennsylvania Department of Health confirms more than 32,000 positive COVID-19 cases throughout Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today that there are more than 32,000 positive cases of COVID-19 through out the commonwealth.

Here is how the Department of Health looks to expand testing in the state.

During this afternoon’s briefing, Dr. Rachel Levine the Pennsylvania Secretary of Health, said there was a significant increase of 276 deaths across the state.

The Department of Health also announced electronic and probable cause deaths are now being reported.

The new data brings the statewide total to more than 1,100 deaths.

Dr. Levine added that the new reporting system takes time and the increase in deaths does not reflect from reports that happen over night.

Dr. Levine continued to stress the importance of social distancing if you plan on taking part in essential activities in order to stop the spread of this dangerous virus.

Dr. Levine added that the department was basing decisions on trends in the data shown and the effectiveness of social distancing.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources including out NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments. We understand how important accurate data is,” said Dr. Levine.

Closer to home the Erie County Department of Health released new guidelines for essential businesses.

These guidelines require all employees and customers to wear masks while at stores.

You can find a whole list of those guidelines here.