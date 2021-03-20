Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine update for March 20th

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 20th, that there were 4,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 984,515.

There are 1,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 317 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3rd, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5th – March 11th stood at 5.7%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 19th, there were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Vaccine highlights

Vaccine providers have administered 4,169,215 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, March 20.

1,474,080 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,309,454 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 4,043,398 doses total through March 18: First doses/Single doses, 100 percent (2,699,008 of 2,705,155) Second doses (as applicable*): 67 percent (1,344,373 of 1,994,405)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 120,893 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,047,016 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,850 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,057 cases among employees, for a total of 82,907 at 1,564 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,830 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 26,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.