Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine update for March 20th

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 20th, that there were 4,213 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 984,515.
There are 1,548 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 317 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,600 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3rd, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5th – March 11th stood at 5.7%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 19th, there were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Vaccine highlights
- Vaccine providers have administered 4,169,215 total vaccine doses as of Saturday, March 20.
- 1,474,080 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 83,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- 1,309,454 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
- This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20:
- 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, we have administered 4,043,398 doses total through March 18:
- First doses/Single doses, 100 percent (2,699,008 of 2,705,155)
- Second doses (as applicable*): 67 percent (1,344,373 of 1,994,405)
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 120,893 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 4,047,016 individuals who have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,850 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,057 cases among employees, for a total of 82,907 at 1,564 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,830 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.
The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.
Approximately 26,036 of our total cases are among health care workers.