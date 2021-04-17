Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie County and the surrounding area according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 77 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Erie county.

Crawford County is up 12 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting an additional six new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is reporting a total of 8,654 COVID-19 cases. Ashtabula County is reporting an additional 25 new cases of COVID-19.

The state of Pennsylvania is reporting 5,650 new cases of COVID-19 across the state along with 39 additional deaths.

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 vaccine numbers in our area.

In Erie County, 159,824 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, the number of vaccines administered is 47,944.

In Warren County 17,650 vaccinations have been administered.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, more than 7.2 million people have been vaccinated.