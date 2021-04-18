Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for April 18th

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 update provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 today in Erie County.

Crawford County is reporting an additional 9 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting an additional one new case of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County continues to report a total of 8,654 cases of COVID-19. Ashtabula County is now up 16 additional cases of COVID-19.

The state of Pennsylvania is reporting 3,761 new cases and 27 additional deaths.

Now here is a look at the number of people who have been vaccinated in our area.

In Erie County, 161,157 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, the total number of vaccines administered is 48,085.

In Warren County, 17,740 vaccinations have been administered.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, more than 7.3 million people have been vaccinated.