Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for July 3rd; Erie County reports no new cases

Here are the latest COVID-19 cases for Erie County and the surrounding area.
Today July 3rd, Erie County is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.
Crawford County is reporting an additional one case of COVID-19.
Warren County is once again reporting no new cases of COVID-19.
Ashtabula County is reporting an additional eight cases of COVID-19.
Across the State of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 215 new cases of COVID-19 along with ten new deaths.
Here are the vaccination percentages for Erie County and the surrounding area.
The vaccination percentages remain constant.
Erie County is holding at 51%. Crawford County is holding at 41%.
Warren County moves up to 43%. The commonwealth is holding at 51%.
