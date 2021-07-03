Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for July 3rd; Erie County reports no new cases

Here are the latest COVID-19 cases for Erie County and the surrounding area.

Today July 3rd, Erie County is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Crawford County is reporting an additional one case of COVID-19.

Warren County is once again reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is reporting an additional eight cases of COVID-19.

Across the State of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 215 new cases of COVID-19 along with ten new deaths.

Here are the vaccination percentages for Erie County and the surrounding area.

The vaccination percentages remain constant.

Erie County is holding at 51%. Crawford County is holding at 41%.

Warren County moves up to 43%. The commonwealth is holding at 51%.

