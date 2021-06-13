Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for June 13th

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie County, the surrounding region, and the state of Pennsylvania.

The Erie County Department of Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 today.

Both Crawford and Warren County reported no additional cases today.

Chautauqua County continues to report a total of 9,279 overall cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County reported one new case of COVID-19.

Across the state of Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported 226 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths.

Now here is a look at the amount of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination in the state of Pennsylvania.

Erie County has increased to 50% of the population receiving a vaccination.

Crawford County remains at 40% while Warren County is at 41%.

Across the commonwealth, the state of Pennsylvania remains at 50% of the population receiving a vaccination.