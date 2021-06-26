Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for June 26th

Here is a look at the newest regional COVID-19 numbers for Saturday June 26th.

Erie County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Both Crawford and Warren Counties are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.

Ashtabula County is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 183 new cases of COVID-19 and seven new deaths.

Meanwhile the COVID-19 vaccination percentages remain very much the same.

Erie County is reporting that 51% of the population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Crawford County is reporting 40%. Warren County remains at 42%.

Finally the State of Pennsylvania remains at 51%.

