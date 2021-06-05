Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for June 5th

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 update in the county and surrounding areas.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

Crawford County is reporting an additional nine cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting two new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report a total of 9,261 cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is reporting an additional seven cases of COVID-19.

Across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 488 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths.

Meanwhile, Erie County is now reporting that 48% of the area has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Crawford County is reporting that 39% of the area has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Warren County is also seeing an increase of COVID-19 vaccinations as they are now reporting that 46% of the area has received a vaccination.

Across the commonwealth, the state of Pennsylvania is seeing a slight increase as 49% of the population has been vaccinated for COVID-19.