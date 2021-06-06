Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for June 6th

Here is a look at the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the county and surrounding region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County.

Crawford County is reporting an additional seven cases. Warren County is reporting no new cases for Sunday.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report a total of 9,261 cases of COVID-19. Ashtabula is reporting an additional seven cases of COVID-19.

Across the state, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 412 additional cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths.

Erie County is now reporting that 48% of the population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

Crawford County is reporting 39% of their population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

Warren County is reporting that of their population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccination.

Across the commonwealth, the state of Pennsylvania remains at 49%.