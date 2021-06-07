Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for June 7th

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., on June 7th, there were 297 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 321 new cases reported for Sunday, June 6th and 488 new cases reported for Saturday, June 5th for a three-day total of 1,106 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,205,989.

There are 767 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 180 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The percentage of COVID-19 cases in 0-to-49-year-olds is rising as indicated by the COVID-19 age distribution of COVID-19 cases from January 2021 to date on June 7th.

Age Range Percent of cases in January Percent of cases to date on June 7 0-4 1.7% 3.1% 5-12 4.0% 6.7% 13-18 6.3% 9.1% 19-24 10.5% 10.8% 25-49 37.5% 38.3% 50-64 22.4% 19.2% 65 and older 17.7% 12.7%

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per continues to drop, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3rd, 2020.

The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 28th – June 3rd stood at 2.9%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 4th, there were 24 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, June 5th, there were 5 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 6th, there were 6 deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,360 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st.

The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1st.

On Friday, April 23, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted.

Following the announcement, Pennsylvania resumed Janssen vaccinations. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 7, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 59.4% of its entire population, and the state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 7, 55.7% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated while 72.1% have received their first dose.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, June 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Vaccine providers have administered 10,885,227 total vaccine doses as of Monday, June 7.

4,891,522 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 30,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

1,508,429 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

6,399,951 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 11,946,240 doses will have been allocated through June 12 299,960 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 299,960 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 10,885,227 doses total through June 7: First/single doses: 6,399,951 administered Second doses: 4,485,276 administered



Fully vaccinated people may choose not to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organization requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There are 162,587 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,641,582 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 71,834 resident cases of COVID-19, and 15,441 cases among employees, for a total of 87,275 at 1,592 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,313 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 28,821 of our total cases are among health care workers.