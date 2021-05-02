Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for May 2nd

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has provided the COVID-19 update for May 2nd. Here is a look at the local COVID-19 case numbers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 for Erie County.

Crawford County is reporting an additional 16 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting an additional two new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report a total of 8,938 cases of COVID-19. Ashtabulta County is reporting an additional 29 new cases of COVID-19.

Across the State of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 today as well as 35 additional new deaths.

Here is a look at the local COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

In Erie County, 202,036 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, 53,822 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

In Warren County, 22,027 vaccinations have been administered.

Across Pennsylvania, more than 8.8 million vaccinations have been administered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

