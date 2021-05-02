Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for May 2nd

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has provided the COVID-19 update for May 2nd. Here is a look at the local COVID-19 case numbers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 62 new cases of COVID-19 for Erie County.

Crawford County is reporting an additional 16 new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting an additional two new cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is continuing to report a total of 8,938 cases of COVID-19. Ashtabulta County is reporting an additional 29 new cases of COVID-19.

Across the State of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,100 new cases of COVID-19 today as well as 35 additional new deaths.

Here is a look at the local COVID-19 vaccination numbers.

In Erie County, 202,036 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, 53,822 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered.

In Warren County, 22,027 vaccinations have been administered.

Across Pennsylvania, more than 8.8 million vaccinations have been administered.