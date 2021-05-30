Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for May 30th

Here is a look at the COVID-19 numbers for May 30th across the region.

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Crawford County is reporting four new cases of COVID-19. Warren County is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 489 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths.

Here is a look at how many people have been vaccinated in our area.

In Erie County, 47% of the population has been vaccinated.

In Crawford County, the number is 39%. Warren County stands at 40%.

Across the state, 48% of Pennsylvanians have now been vaccinated.

