Pennsylvania Department of Health provides COVID-19 update for Sunday March 7th

Here is a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers for the Erie region and state of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 19 new positive cases for Erie County. This total now stands at 17,616.

Crawford County is reporting 18 new cases. Warren County is reporting no new cases, however their total number of cases has been altered to 2,203.

Chautauqua County continues to report a total of 7,663 cases.

Across Pennsylvania, 1,658 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. This raises the statewide total to over 948,000.

The commonwealth is also reporting an additional 32 deaths from COVID-19. This total now stands at 24,349.

Here in Erie County, 54,728 vaccinations have been administered.

In Crawford County, 26,861 vaccines have been administered.

In Warren County, 7,6657 vaccinations have been administered.

Across Pennsylvania, over 2.9 million people have now been vaccinated.